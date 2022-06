Renovations and upgrades for the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax are running behind schedule. The 10 million dollar project began last fall which re-located county offices to temporary locations. The project was set to be complete by early July. Construction delays caused by supply chain issues have pushed completion of the project into August. County offices will then move back into the courthouse one at a time. All offices should be moved back into the newly renovated facility by early October.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO