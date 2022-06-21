ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby Found Liable of Sexual Assault in California Civil Case

By WDC News 6 Staff
Cover picture for the articleThe decision is in for Judy Huth‘s sexual assault case in opposition to Invoice Cosby. Almost a month after the civil trial started, a jury in California discovered the Cosby Present star, 84, liable...

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
