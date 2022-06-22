Poole set to replace Echols after winning runoff for Hall commission seat

Gregg Poole

Gregg Poole won the Republican nomination for the Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat Tuesday, June 21, winning nearly 60% of the vote in a runoff against David Gibbs.

Though Gibbs led with 43% of the vote in the May 24 primary election against three other challengers, Poole ended victorious in the runoff.

Poole is set to fill Shelly Echols’ seat, after she chose to run for state Senate and won her Republican primary race in May.

Who he is: Poole is the owner of J&G Contracting in Gainesville and grew up in Gillsville.

How he reacted: “It’s an honor. I thank the Lord No. 1,” Poole said Tuesday night. “I was raised by hard-working parents. I intend to be a hard worker for Hall County.”

On the issues: With inflation at a 40-year high, Poole said monitoring the county’s budget will be a top priority. “With the inflation rate, looming recession, the budget is going to be the biggest thing for any Hall County commissioner for the next two to three years,” he said.

Keeping taxes low may require tightening certain places in the budget, he said.

What’s next: Poole will run unopposed in the general election on Nov. 8.