ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

‘Treat, train and deliver’: 30 years on, the Fred Hollows formula is still saving sight

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmJVD_0gI08Zyo00

Death wasn’t part of the plan for Fred Hollows. Diagnosed in 1989 with the cancer that would take his life four years later, the legendary Australian ophthalmologist and humanitarian became a man on a mission to ensure his work would continue.

“At our family home in Sydney, friends and colleagues would come and go, sitting around a table to engage in conversations, discussions and arguments about how to continue Fred’s goal to end avoidable blindness,” says Fred’s widow, and the Fred Hollows Foundation’s founding director, Gabi Hollows.

He even discharged himself from hospital at one stage to go to Vietnam and deliver on a promise he had made to build that nation’s eye health workforce.

“Fred said we’d train 300 surgeons in three years,” Gabi says. “These days there are 1,000 eye surgeons doing cataract surgery in Vietnam.”

Gabi convinced the 1990 Australian of the Year to establish a foundation shortly before he died. She describes his work as “like dropping a stone in the lake and watching the ripples grow”.

Over the past 30 years , the foundation has restored sight to more than 3 million people across the world, and delivered more than 200 million doses of antibiotics for trachoma, the leading infectious cause of blindness. It has persuaded governments to integrate eye health into national health systems and tackled diverse local issues around vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE2yF_0gI08Zyo00
Nasrin Akter, Maternal Child Health Worker (giving presentation) Under the awnings of a pottery yard in a small village in Jessore, Bangladesh, maternal health worker Nasrin Akter holds up The Fred Hollows Foundation’s eye chart and explains basic eye health to the 50 women and children seated on the ground in front of her. Photograph: Michael Amendolia/The Fred Hollows Foundation

  • Maternal health worker Nasrin Akter holds up The Fred Hollows Foundation’s eye chart and explains basic eye health to the 50 women and children in Jessore, Bangladesh. Photograph: Michael Amendolia.

In Bangladesh, where garment workers develop serious eye problems because of their intricate and repetitive work, the foundation has set up visual detection corners in factories so workers can access eye charts and be referred to hospitals for treatment. When 1 million refugees fled across the border from Myanmar in 2018, as many as 50,000 were blind. The foundation was there to deliver eye care services.

Fred’s early approach in Australia, and then Nepal, Eritrea and Vietnam, was to treat eye problems, train local eye health teams and make technology available and affordable. This “treat, train and equip” formula has been the blueprint for the foundation’s global expansion.

In 1985 he visited Nepal, a country where at the time almost 1% of the population was blind . Two-thirds of those cases were due to cataracts and potentially reversible with surgery. There was a lack of operative skills in the country, but a second obstacle was that the tiny pieces of plastic that replace the clouded lens in cataract surgery were prohibitively expensive for a developing nation.

Fred met a young eye doctor, Sanduk Ruit, and invited him to Sydney to learn more about modern cataract surgery. The partnership between the two resulted in the establishment of cataract surgery training in Nepal, and factories that were able to produce high-quality intraocular lenses for less than $5. The ones made in industrialised countries were closer to $150.

The foundation now works to end avoidable blindness in more than 25 countries, but for most Australians, Fred’s work in his own backyard is what they remember best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp1JH_0gI08Zyo00
Dr Kris Rallah-Baker operating at Sunrise Health Service Aboriginal Corporation. Photograph: Michael Amendolia

  • Dr Kris Rallah-Baker operating at Sunrise Health Service Aboriginal Corporation. Photograph: Michael Amendolia.

In 1968 two Gurindji elders turned up at Fred’s Sydney clinic with eye problems he’d never seen before. He later visited them in their remote Wattie Creek camps in the Northern Territory and was shocked by the incidence of trachoma, a disease he hadn’t thought existed in modern-day Australia. A program that began in the 1970s with Fred and his team personally visiting hundreds of communities has grown into one that involves First Nations Peoples in its design and delivery, and that has more than halved blindness in Indigenous communities.

Associate Professor Kris Rallah-Baker, a Yuggera/Biri-Gubba-Juru man and Australia’s first and only First Nations ophthalmologist, says: “For me, there’s no better feeling than seeing the joy on a patient’s face when their patches are removed.”

When Fred was alive, First Nations Peoples were 10 times more likely to be blind than other Australians. Today, that number has reduced to three times more likely, a significant achievement but one that Rallah-Baker says shows there is still a way to go.

“We are entering a new era and in the not-too-distant future we will have more than one First Nations ophthalmologist in Australia, which is extremely exciting,” Rallah-Baker says. “I think Fred would be proud but pushing us to do more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EVCa_0gI08Zyo00
Five eye patients waiting outside a hospital in Ethiopia. Photograph: Mark Maina/The Fred Hollows Foundation

  • The Fred Hollows Foundation Ethiopia, in partnership with the Government of Ethiopia and the Oromia Regional Health Bureau, celebrated its 100,000th trachomatous trichiasis surgery at Babile Woreda, East Hararge zone. Photograph: Mark Maina.

On the world stage plenty of challenges remain in the fight against avoidable blindness. Covid-19 has disrupted access to services, and in many countries, led to long waiting times for surgery. Climate change is causing an increase in cataracts and trachoma infections, due to a decline in water quality. And an international study published in 2017 estimated that by 2050 blindness would almost triple because of the world’s growing and ageing population, with the greatest burden occurring in developing countries in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

It was the sheer inequity of poor countries suffering from a condition easily fixed in rich countries that drove Fred Hollows’ outrage. “It’s obscene to let people go blind when they don’t have to,” he said.

After 30 years, his foundation has grown to be one of Australia’s best-known charities. Its appeal is still underlined by the spirit of the man who began it all.

Ray Martin, who first met Fred and Gabi at Wattie Creek when he was a journalist reporting on their work in the bush, and went on to become the foundation’s first chairman, says: “Fred was one of a kind – brash, gruff, no nonsense – and fiercely committed to fighting injustice and ending avoidable blindness.

“As I’ve often said to Gabi, I’m sure Fred would be sitting somewhere, sucking on his pipe, having a whisky and be forever grateful for what we’ve been able to achieve.”

Help restore sight and keep Fred’s vision alive.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanduk Ruit
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Blindness#Eye Surgery#Eye Care#Australian
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Vietnam
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy