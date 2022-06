Alchemy Pay, a payment solutions provider bridging crypto and fiat currency, is teaming up with the Global Crypto Art DAO at the Venice Biennale. The DAO is organizing the first-ever NFT exhibition at the Venice Biennale, The Times of The Chimeras. Thanks to Alchemy Pay, visitors will be able to buy the NFTs on display with crypto. But what exactly is Alchemy Pay, and how is it adding to NFTs’ debut at the Venice Biennale?

