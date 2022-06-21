ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell vows crackdown at former naval complex in Bywater

By Rob Masson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor Cantrell says help is on the way in terms of cracking down on crime around one of the worst eyesores in the city. The former naval support activity in Bywater has become a haven for vagrants, and the city says it’s about to crack...

LIVE at 11 AM: Mayor Cantrell to address crime, abandoned Naval Station, other topics

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday on a wide range of topics, including crime, the abandoned Naval station on Poland Avenue, a request to extend the time to spend Hurricane Katrina FEMA funding, the proposed City Park/Lakeview flood mitigation project and a second amount of city funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Crime victims say they are considering leaving New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says addressing crime is the city’s top priority. Meanwhile, crime victims say they’re fed up, and in some cases, ready to leave the city. “I feel like I am the crisis mayor,” Cantrell said. “For four years, I’ve managed through my...
Why did the Navy close its Bywater base, now a magnet for squatters and crime?

Once a bustling federal administrative complex that employed thousands of people, the abandoned and deteriorating Navy base at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Poland Avenue in New Orleans' Bywater section is now home to squatters and a magnet for violent crime. Since the Navy relinquished the F. Edward Hébert Defense Complex base to New Orleans in 2013, the 25-acre property and its three massive buildings have sat empty, unused and unprotected from trespassers. Despite early efforts to transform the sturdy buildings into a disaster management center, the project fell stagnant.
New Orleans Residents Talk About Leaving City Because Of High Crime

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's top priority is fighting crime, but some New Orleans residents say they're thinking of leaving town. One man says armed burglars broke into his vehicles several times on St. Charles Avenue, prompting him to hire his own armed security guard. Within a week, two men tried to carjack the security guard, who pulled her gun and ran them off.
Covington shooting puts school on brief lockdown

COVINGTON, La. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning. The shooting prompted a brief lockdown of Pine View Middle School. According to police, the shooting was reported in the area of N. Filmore Street and W. 29th Avenue after a report of shots fired. Police...
Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
Central City shooting kills man, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Central City, extending New Orleans' alarming plague of 2022 gun violence, police said. The Police Department said it learned of the shooting at 5:15 p.m., and that the victim was declared dead at the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street, one block upriver of the Pontchartrain Expressway.
Shooting outside Harvey OMV office

HARVEY, La. — Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Troopers said they investigated a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) building at 2150 Westbank Expressway in Harvey. There were no reported injuries in the shooting. State Troopers said the initial...
City of New Orleans will recognize the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

