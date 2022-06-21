ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, June 22

By Joanne Lowles
On TV tonight, Lenny Henry begins a new two-part series, Lenny Henry's Caribbean Britain on BBC Two, a pair of brilliant new dramas launch on new streaming channel Paramount Plus, The First Lady and The Offer , The Repair Shop and The Great British Sewing Bee continue on BBC One, a third series of The Umbrella Academy kicks off on Netflix and there's a beautiful celebration of the Emerald Isle in Ireland: Coast and Country on More4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Lenny Henry's Caribbean Britain , 9pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1wxx_0gHzqXau00

Lenny with actor David Harewood. (Image credit: BBC)

Sir Lenny celebrates the impact of Caribbean culture on life in the UK, talking to famous faces including Floella Benjamin, David Harewood and Levi Roots. The first episode of his two-part series recalls the impact of calypso and ska on the UK music scene, and the origins of the Notting Hill Carnival, one of the greatest success stories in terms of British-Caribbean integration. Lenny also remembers the few black faces he saw on TV growing up, including comedian Charlie Williams, and the groundbreaking series Desmond’s and Empire Road .

★★★★ IM

The First Lady , Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lx0BT_0gHzqXau00

Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

New streaming channel Paramount Plus is launching today with this stellar ensemble drama that’s reminiscent of a US version of The Crown , as it delves behind the public image of some of the intriguing women who have made the White House their home. While Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford and Viola Davis is Michelle Obama, and all three are typically sensational as we see each of the First Ladies making the role their own, while also trying to come to terms with the idea of their husband being the most powerful man on the planet.

★★★★ CC

The Offer , Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H5JF_0gHzqXau00

Miles Teller, Dan Fogler and Juno Temple star. (Image credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+)

This new 10-part series to Paramount Plus is the behind-the-scenes story of how one of the greatest movies of all time, The Godfather , was nearly never made and has been a real hit with viewers in the US where it was first released. Based on the real-life experiences of producer Al Ruddy and with a fantastic cast, including Miles Teller as Al Ruddy, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola and star of Ted Lasso Juno Temple as Hollywood agent Bettye McCartt, it reveals the battles the production faced to bring Mario Puzo's novel about the Mafia to the big screen.

★★★★ JL

The Repair Shop , 8pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rted6_0gHzqXau00

Ed with his dad’s telescope. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s a buzz in the barn tonight as Vanessa brings in a collection of beekeeping bits that have seen better days. It’s the job of metal experts Brenton West and Dom Chinea to revive the treasured items and ensure they survive for the next generation of Vanessa’s family. Also, Ed brings in his dad’s beautiful old telescope, plus its original case. Ed hopes the piece can be restored back to its former glory in a touching tribute to his dad. Finally, Aziz tells the story of an old radio in need of a fix-up and retune.

★★★★ JL

The Great British Sewing Bee , 9pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saFgQ_0gHzqXau00

Sara Pascoe hosts the penultimate edition. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s Japanese Week for tonight’s semi-final, and the four remaining stitchers begin by crafting a kimono-inspired dress for the Pattern challenge. The Transformation task is to use the traditional technique of sashiko, which means mending fabric using decorative stitching, on some old denim clothes. Lastly, for a coveted place in next week’s final, the sewers design and create complex origami dresses. But who will blossom and who will fold under the pressure and be told sayonara?

★★★★ JL

The Umbrella Academy , Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooQ3R_0gHzqXau00

Sparrow leader Marcus is in control. (Image credit: Netflix)

The dysfunctional family of superheroes, all adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), return for a third season of adventures. This time, the clan is pitted against a merciless and well-trained team of heroes known as the Sparrow Academy, who were adopted by Sir Reginald in an alternative universe. New additions to the cast include Justin Cornwell, who plays the compassionate and charming but lethal Marcus, leader of the Sparrows.

★★★ RM

Ireland: Coast and Country , 9pm, More4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1ktP_0gHzqXau00

Dolphin encounters in Liscannor Bay. (Image credit: More4)

A new series celebrating the beautiful island of Ireland and a few of the lucky folk who call it home. As underwater photographer George enjoys a dip in the wild Atlantic with his young family and Dusty the dolphin, three old timers enjoy one another’s company on a climb in the Wicklow Mountains National Park. It’s Shay’s 80th birthday, but age is definitely just a number as the trio rope up and shimmy up a sheer rock face. We also meet a flower farmer and the owner of a unique nature reserve who has some very wild plans for the future.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Lazarus Project , Sky Box Sets/NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hUx9_0gHzqXau00

George has an appointment with destiny. (Image credit: Sky)

Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton offers up a fast-paced new entry into the sci-fi canon with this eight-part series, as George ( I May Destroy You ’s Paapa Essiedu) gets recruited into a top-secret organisation with the power to reset time if humanity is threatened with extinction. At first, he’s delighted with his new superhero-esque gig, but then he’s struck by a personal tragedy – which he isn’t allowed to undo. This excellent thriller deploys moral dilemmas and high-octane chase scenes, and it boasts a cracking ensemble cast which includes Caroline Quentin.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Disney Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owtBy_0gHzqXau00

Benedict Cumberbatch stars. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Precious little can be said about the plot of Benedict Cumberbatch's second Doctor Strange film before straying into spoiler territory (it's set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home ), but it involves America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who is able to skip between worlds and is the target of a being with malicious intent. The film navigates its skewed dimensions well and Cumberbatch is fun – even if some other characters are underserved – and there are plenty of crowd-pleasing moments to enjoy.

Live Sport

  • Tennis: Eastbourne , 1pm, BBC Two
  • T20 Blast Cricket, Northampton Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears , 6.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Lenny Henry's Caribbean Britain on TV tonight – a fascinating series about the impact of Caribbean culture in the UK.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

