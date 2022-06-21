Aubrey ISD kicks off boys and girls soccer programs with hiring of coaches

James DuMond (left) and MJ Woodward were announced Monday as Aubrey's inaugural boys and girls soccer coaches, respectively.

With soccer’s footprint across the United States continually growing into now the nation’s fourth-most popular sport, according to Gallup, one Denton-area school has taken the first step in bringing the sport to its campus.

Aubrey ISD announced Monday that it is starting up high school boys and girls soccer programs this summer with the hiring of head coaches for each team. James DuMond and MJ Woodward were announced as Aubrey High’s inaugural boys and girls soccer coaches, respectively, paving the way for them to begin building their teams this school year while not yet competing in UIL.

“I’ve been here for eight years and it’s been brought up throughout those eight years at different points,” athletic director and football coach Keith Ivy said. “We just didn’t feel like we had the enrollment to have that many shared athletes and put a quality product out there, to be honest.

“With the growth at Aubrey, we feel like now is the time we can kick off a program and have the numbers to be able to field teams and have success in soccer.”

The two programs will be playing what are referred to as “outlaw” schedules for at least their first season with the emphasis on recruiting and developing players. Teams playing these so-called outlaw slates are not part of a district and do not have an opportunity to advance to the UIL playoffs, instead competing against junior varsity and varsity opponents as they have availability.

Ivy said the school will evaluate the programs’ growth after this school year and determine whether they are ready to make the jump to UIL competition. A second year of “outlaw” competition is something he said is a possibility if needed for the teams’ growth, leaving their potential entrance date into UIL up in the air at this point.

“We just don’t want to throw them out there when they’re not ready and have little to no success doing it — that’s not fair to the kids, the coaches or the community,” Ivy said. “If we do this outlaw schedule for two years, then after that we have realignment when we can obviously get signed up to be put in. Trying to get in there in the middle of a two-year span, that’s just something we’ll have to check into, and it might not even be a possibility.”

In coming on as Aubrey’s first boys soccer coach, DuMond brings with him 15 years of high school coaching experience in the sport. He spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Frisco Memorial and before that was an assistant for six years at Arlington Martin. He has also previously coached at Duncanville and Red Oak.

DuMond said he is grateful to Ivy for hiring him and excited for the opportunity to lead Aubrey’s fledgling program.

“Any time you’re a part of building something, creating the foundation and building it up from the ground, it’s always special,” DuMond said. “I’ve heard a lot from coaches in the area and just meeting sponsors that there’s a super high interest in soccer. That’s something you look for as a coach when you’re wanting to start a program, to feed off that interest.

“Getting people excited about soccer and Aubrey and getting kids to compete at a high level is my long-term goal.”

Taking over on the girls side, Woodward joins the Chaparrals after five years as the head coach at South Garland, her first coaching job out of college. She led the Titans to their first playoff appearance in 12 years during her first season in 2018 and was subsequently named District 10-6A Coach of the Year.

Woodward said her experience building up South Garland’s program will be beneficial in establishing a team at Aubrey.

“Coming to Aubrey now and starting this program, I’ve got experience of kind of starting something and rebuilding things,” Woodward said. “If you really focus on building relationships with the girls and putting time and effort into getting to know them and letting them get to know you — it really sets an entire program up for success when they know you’re there for them.”

The spring competition schedules in boys and girls soccer give the coaches some time to build up their rosters and begin developing players. They will take an important first step in this process by hosting a soccer camp on July 5-7 at Chaparral Stadium in Aubrey for incoming first through ninth graders.

While it may take some time for the new programs to compete at the UIL level, both coaches say they are ready for the challenge.

“You want to do it right, you want to build confidence with your kids, but you also want your kids to be challenged and know what it’s going to be like when they do enter UIL competition,” DuMond said.

“We’re OK with going a little slow and not trying to go too fast into competition, but I’m definitely interested to play some competitive teams where this group of girls falls,” Woodward said. “I’m just ready to work with these girls, work with the entire community and start building something, hopefully a great legacy here.”