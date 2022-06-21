ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Aubrey ISD kicks off boys and girls soccer programs with hiring of coaches

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzn3J_0gHzmoDr00
James DuMond (left) and MJ Woodward were announced Monday as Aubrey's inaugural boys and girls soccer coaches, respectively.

With soccer’s footprint across the United States continually growing into now the nation’s fourth-most popular sport, according to Gallup, one Denton-area school has taken the first step in bringing the sport to its campus.

Aubrey ISD announced Monday that it is starting up high school boys and girls soccer programs this summer with the hiring of head coaches for each team. James DuMond and MJ Woodward were announced as Aubrey High’s inaugural boys and girls soccer coaches, respectively, paving the way for them to begin building their teams this school year while not yet competing in UIL.

“I’ve been here for eight years and it’s been brought up throughout those eight years at different points,” athletic director and football coach Keith Ivy said. “We just didn’t feel like we had the enrollment to have that many shared athletes and put a quality product out there, to be honest.

“With the growth at Aubrey, we feel like now is the time we can kick off a program and have the numbers to be able to field teams and have success in soccer.”

The two programs will be playing what are referred to as “outlaw” schedules for at least their first season with the emphasis on recruiting and developing players. Teams playing these so-called outlaw slates are not part of a district and do not have an opportunity to advance to the UIL playoffs, instead competing against junior varsity and varsity opponents as they have availability.

Ivy said the school will evaluate the programs’ growth after this school year and determine whether they are ready to make the jump to UIL competition. A second year of “outlaw” competition is something he said is a possibility if needed for the teams’ growth, leaving their potential entrance date into UIL up in the air at this point.

“We just don’t want to throw them out there when they’re not ready and have little to no success doing it — that’s not fair to the kids, the coaches or the community,” Ivy said. “If we do this outlaw schedule for two years, then after that we have realignment when we can obviously get signed up to be put in. Trying to get in there in the middle of a two-year span, that’s just something we’ll have to check into, and it might not even be a possibility.”

In coming on as Aubrey’s first boys soccer coach, DuMond brings with him 15 years of high school coaching experience in the sport. He spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Frisco Memorial and before that was an assistant for six years at Arlington Martin. He has also previously coached at Duncanville and Red Oak.

DuMond said he is grateful to Ivy for hiring him and excited for the opportunity to lead Aubrey’s fledgling program.

“Any time you’re a part of building something, creating the foundation and building it up from the ground, it’s always special,” DuMond said. “I’ve heard a lot from coaches in the area and just meeting sponsors that there’s a super high interest in soccer. That’s something you look for as a coach when you’re wanting to start a program, to feed off that interest.

“Getting people excited about soccer and Aubrey and getting kids to compete at a high level is my long-term goal.”

Taking over on the girls side, Woodward joins the Chaparrals after five years as the head coach at South Garland, her first coaching job out of college. She led the Titans to their first playoff appearance in 12 years during her first season in 2018 and was subsequently named District 10-6A Coach of the Year.

Woodward said her experience building up South Garland’s program will be beneficial in establishing a team at Aubrey.

“Coming to Aubrey now and starting this program, I’ve got experience of kind of starting something and rebuilding things,” Woodward said. “If you really focus on building relationships with the girls and putting time and effort into getting to know them and letting them get to know you — it really sets an entire program up for success when they know you’re there for them.”

The spring competition schedules in boys and girls soccer give the coaches some time to build up their rosters and begin developing players. They will take an important first step in this process by hosting a soccer camp on July 5-7 at Chaparral Stadium in Aubrey for incoming first through ninth graders.

While it may take some time for the new programs to compete at the UIL level, both coaches say they are ready for the challenge.

“You want to do it right, you want to build confidence with your kids, but you also want your kids to be challenged and know what it’s going to be like when they do enter UIL competition,” DuMond said.

“We’re OK with going a little slow and not trying to go too fast into competition, but I’m definitely interested to play some competitive teams where this group of girls falls,” Woodward said. “I’m just ready to work with these girls, work with the entire community and start building something, hopefully a great legacy here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

U.S. Army Bowl moving to The Star in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The U.S. Army’s All-American Bowl will be played indoors at The Star in Frisco later this year. About 80 high school football All-Americans will play in the event that also includes an All-Star and skills competition. And the highly recruited players can announce their college commitments...
FRISCO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southlake's Nicco Cole remembered on, off baseball field

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — After an 8-5 victory over Reagan High School, the Southlake Carroll baseball program won its fifth 6A state championship. One young man who’s no longer with us inspired this year’s title team. He was a pivotal part to setting the standard for the Dragons.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Denton, TX
Sports
City
Duncanville, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Recruiting#Titans#Gallup#Uil
kswo.com

New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

FORNEY, Texas (WFAA) - Clothing with hoods, dresses, skirts and skorts now all banned for students in fifth grade and higher at a Texas school district. It’s part of a new dress code that officials say will help improve the learning environment, and it has one soon-to-be sophomore fighting back.
FORNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler’s Kitchen to open in Flower Mound

Chandler's Kitchen is set to open in Flower Mound in July. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen) Chandler’s Kitchen is expected to open July 1 in Flower Mound. It will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant does not have a menu yet, but it has posted photos of its steak and schnitzel to be offered on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BARTON, CHASITY LYNN; W/F; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER:...
KELLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: The ‘Best Orthopaedic Surgeons in Dallas’ and Texas Health’s Leadership Changes

The Best People Awards have named its list of the 10 Best Orthopaedic Surgeons in Dallas. The awards were launched by Social Catfish, a search and verification technology program, and recognizes professionals for their skill and community impact. The ranking is based on customer satisfaction, reviews, career achievements, philanthropy, and more. Below are the organization’s rankings of the ten best orthopaedic surgeons in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best BBQ spots in North Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing Texas does best, it’s barbeque. From brisket to pork to chicken, there is nothing better than well-seasoned, smoked meat. Times are tough and you deserve to treat yourself after all the hard work you have been doing. So say yes to those cravings and get yourself some barbeque for lunch.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy