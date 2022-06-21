Marquee Sports Network to broadcast five Illinois State football games this season

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was taken into custody after Decatur Police said he pointed a gun in the direction of an officer. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said on Thursday night at 7:51 p.m., a Decatur Police Officer was in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets stopped in traffic. The officer was stopped in traffic when they saw a driver of a vehicle near them holding a gun. The driver was later identified as Patrick Hutton, 26, of Decatur.

DECATUR, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO