Marquee Sports Network to broadcast five Illinois State football games this season

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Warremsburg-Latham Fire 12U softball team is headed to nationals. The travel team will leave for Fort Walton Beach, Florida next week. To help cover the costs the Fire held a line drive, home run and Bunt-A-Thon Thursday. To donate or sponsor the team you can...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Bradan Birt, who finished the season with a 42-0 overall record, is being recognized for his hard work off the mat. Birt has been named to the 2022 Academic All-American At-Large Second Team. This is the second straight season he's been named to an Academic...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- New MacArthur junior point guard MJ Murphy isn't always the loudest player on the court. That's alright though, as he lets his passion for basketball speak for him. One has to ask though where that passion comes from. The answer is MacArthur graduate and 1998 Macon...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - This is more than your average summer camp. The University of Illinois hosted its annual wheelchair track camp, where participants learned more than racing. "Educate and create opportunities with the idea, and hope that it will equip them with skills they'll take with them for the...
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Shield CU, a partnership between OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois, is working to keep Illinois communities safe from COVID-19 through the quick and free administering of tens of thousands of saliva tests. The university developed the saliva COVID test before the start of the...
(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services. Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An off-duty University of Illinois police officer has been charged with official misconduct. The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, of St. Joseph, is accused of displaying his badge and gun to a group of people in Campustown while drunk. Cotter was booked into the county...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued an urgent water use statement after two of their three wells experienced catastrophic failures. Sangamon Valley Public Water District facilities experienced power outages due to a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois. In the statement, they said, "All of our...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A shakeup on the Macon County Board of Health. Two new board members attended their first meeting Tuesday night. Caroyln Wagner and Dr. Jerry Schneider are replacing former board members Vivian Goodman and Dr. Janet Patterson, who were removed from their position by Macon County Board President Kevin Greenfield.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot overnight in Decatur, and one person is in custody. Decatur Police were called to the area of East Wood St. and Maffit St. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers shut down East Wood Street during the investigation. They found a 22-year-old who had...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another arrest has been made in connection to an apartment shooting in Decatur. Diontae Beacham was arrested for the shooting of a teen on East Center Street earlier this month. Beacham's charges include attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dr. Lisa Smith is a first-time candidate running for state representative in a district long held by a Decatur Democrat. Smith is hoping to grab the seat pointing to problems with a crime reform bill and inflation pressures on low-income individuals. “The community is hurting...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was taken into custody after Decatur Police said he pointed a gun in the direction of an officer. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said on Thursday night at 7:51 p.m., a Decatur Police Officer was in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets stopped in traffic. The officer was stopped in traffic when they saw a driver of a vehicle near them holding a gun. The driver was later identified as Patrick Hutton, 26, of Decatur.
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Data shows almost 800,000 kids 8th through 12th grade started nicotine vaping during the 2021 school year. The CDC also saw a huge jump in e-cigarette sales. A 52.3% increase since February of 2020, and a 73.2% increase of non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes. But many aren't aware...
