In March of 2021 I was laying on my couch, miserably puking through my first trimester of pregnancy. Social media kept me connected to the outside world, feeling optimistic and giving me fomo at the same time. I watched friends and strangers living their best lives, missing the days of being on a boat in Alaska, considering seasickness to be preferable over my morning (all day) sickness.

SITKA, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO