When Alex* was a child, they watched as their older sibling was forced into conversion therapy. After having come out as non-binary, their parents subjected them to so-called “healing” from a church figure who was friends with the family. Otherwise known as conversion therapy, Alex’s sibling was forced to “change” their sexuality and gender identity by the church figure. When they came out of the experience, Alex explained that their sibling had “shut down”.“They didn’t talk, didn’t eat. Didn’t look at anyone or communicate. My parents said that meant it was ‘working’,” Alex told The Independent.Alex, a 17-year-old student, uses...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO