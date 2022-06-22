Veteran, business owner wins Republican runoff for state House 30

Derrick McCollum

Derrick McCollum won by a huge margin in a race between two political newcomers for the newly redrawn House 30 seat. The seat was left open as incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn into District 31.

Who is he: McCollum is a Chestnut Mountain resident and Marine veteran who is a business owner who also buys and leases rental properties.

How he reacted: “I am honored and humbled by the thousands of voters who turned out at the polls and supported our campaign. Thanks to your support we have secured a convincing and overwhelming victory.”

On the issues: McCollum opposes Medicaid expansion but would like to see more health care providers in Georgia. On the state’s budget, he has said he would work to ensure Georgia is “not spending more taxpayer dollars than we have to.”

What’s next: McCollum will face Democrat Kim Floria in the Nov. 8 election.