Gun violence in New York takes the life of college basketball star

By Malik Brown
 5 days ago
On June 20, a college basketball player was killed, and eight people were wounded in an early morning shootout in New York. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found several people wounded. There were others who went to the hospital on their own. According to reports, there...

HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

2 men shot at Bronx basketball court

The men were shot in the Jackson Houses at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section just after 9:30 p.m. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

Police ID grandmother struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A family is demanding justice after a grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.Lynn Christopher, 67, was struck by a driver while walking with her 8-year-old grandson near her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant."It's the most devastating thing in the world to see your mom and your nephew hurt and you can't go to them, to at least just be there with her," said Lesley Christopher, the victim's daughter.She was just around the corner from Ralph Avenue, where the crash happened.READ MORE: Grandmother killed, 8-year-old boy among 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn"This was her favorite...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily Beast

Cops: Florida Woman Arrested on Hate Crimes Charges for Pepper Spraying Four Asian Women

New York City police arrested Madeline Barker of Florida on Friday on several hate crimes charges, according to the department. Barker is accused of initiating a verbal fight with four women in their mid-twenties, making multiple anti-Asian remarks, and then pepper spraying the victims. Someone recorded the June 11 incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, as was reported by the New York Daily News. According to police, Barker told a nearby Asian man, whom the victims say they do not know, to “take all your b—hes back where you came from.” One of the victims told ABC Channel 7 that she was unable to open her eyes for 40 minutes after the hate-fueled pepper spraying. Police charged Barker, 47, with two counts of assault as a hate crime, two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime, and four counts of harassment as a hate crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

16-year-old arrested for planning mass shooting at a high school

Police officers in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 30, after learning of his alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The case: The teen allegedly had been attempting to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting, according...
