I don't know about you but I am a Guy Fieri fan. Hands down, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is my show. In case you have never seen an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy visits cities throughout the nation and features restaurants many of us would know nothing about were it not for DDD. (the show) I especially love when Guy comes to Texas. I did some investigating and discovered a few of the restaurants here in Texas that have been featured on the show. Save this article and next time you're visiting any of these cities, maybe you can stop and eat at some of Guy's Texas favorites.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO