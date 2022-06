La Liga announced its full 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, with the draw being conducted at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s headquarters. League giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off on October 16, in the ninth round of fixtures, at the Bernabeu, with the Camp Nou hosting the second meeting on March 19, 2023. Due to the World Cup, La Liga will take a lengthy mid-season break, with with 14th round of fixtures on the weekend of November 9 seeing the league stop for nearly seven weeks before picking back up on December 31. Normally, the Spanish league season takes its winter...

SOCCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO