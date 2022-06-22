Education professor wins runoff for GOP nod to Hall school board's post 1

Debra Smith

Debra Smith bested Tim Glover in the June 21 Republican primary runoff for the post 1 seat on the Hall County school board.

The post 1 seat was left open by Sam Chapman, who spent nearly 15 years on the board and decided not to run for reelection. The post 1 seat represents the eastern part of the county but is elected at large.

Who is she: Smith lives in Gainesville. She is an adjunct professor of education leadership at University of North Georgia and a former principal and teacher in Hall of 38 years.

How she reacted: “I am very excited,” Smith said. “I’ve had so many people who've been out there working for me and talking to people and telling them who I am and what I'm about.” She didn’t want to get ahead of herself, though, saying she has a tough challenger in Middleton who also has a background in education. “I’m going to continue to work, and anything I can do to prepare myself for the next round, I’m going to do that.”

On the issues: Smith believes her background as an educator will serve her well on the school board. She is an advocate for parents’ rights and wants to decrease the workload for teachers and pay them more.

What's next: Smith will face Democrat Angela Middleton in November.