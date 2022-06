We did not throw like-minded people into the grand jury, we swear!. But on Wednesday, with no prompting, an Orange County grand jury called on two of the water giants in our compact little county to pull themselves together, give up their expensive holdings, and form a unified, unified regional water authority at the county level to finally speak out. c – and this is the color of the grand jury – “One vote.”

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO