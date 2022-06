Riot Games brought the VALORANT comic book style player cards to life in the form of posters which can be purchased by fans on the Riot Games store. Alongside the release of Episode Five, Riot Games revealed an additional battle pass for VALORANT that featured Radiante, titles, and three comic book-inspired player cards. This battle pass is free for anyone to complete before the pass goes away on July 12. Fans of the stylized cards can add them to their own gaming setups by purchasing the three cards, and two additional ones, on the Riot Games store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO