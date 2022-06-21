Stars Come Out at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Pro-Am

The DP World Tour has revealed players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series have been fined and will be suspended from upcoming events. £100,000.Players who played the first event of the rebel tour at Centurion Club without an official DP World Tour release have been hit with £100,000 fines.They have also been suspended from playing the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17).Chief Executive Keith Pelley accused those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, while underlining the “strategic alliance”...

