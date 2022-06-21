ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

2 Hostages Rescued After 5 Hour Standoff With Texas Man

By pooks
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A standoff between police and a man lasted 5 hours on June 21 in Amarillo, Texas. Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld, said they had been negotiating with the suspect for hours. Originally, the suspect, Johnny Allen, 36, had been running from the police after stealing a car. Another suspect was involved but...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1

Two Women Arrested on Federal Drug Charges in Borger

Two area women have been arrested as part of a major multi-agency crackdown on drug trafficking in Borger and the Texas Panhandle. According to a press release from Police Chief Donnie Davis, The arrests were made on Thursday afternoon following an extensive surveillance operation that involved agents from Borger Police Department and the Amarillo DEA office.
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 person indicted in Amarillo court for illegal gambling

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division recently released an indictment for a man charged with one count of charges related to an illegal gambling business Wednesday. The documents detailed that Bluford Lewis Clary was charged with knowingly conducting, managing, supervising, financing, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fugitive Of The Week

Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 29-year-old Bradd Navarro. He’s wanted for sexual assault of a child. Navarro is described as being 5-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Police Arrest Man on Several Felony Charges After Standoff

On Monday, June 20, 2022, at 7:02pm, Potter County deputies and Amarillo Police officers encountered two suspects running from a stolen pickup. One suspect was armed with a handgun. He was later identified as Johnny Allen, male, birthdate 09/21/1985. Allen broke into a residence in the 1900 block of N. Adams. The second suspect, Jerome Snyder, male, birthdate 05/18/1982, was located in the area and taken into custody. The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called out at approximately 7:49pm. Officers learned that there were two women inside the home where Allen had broken in. Allen refused to come out of the house and would not allow the women to leave. Negotiators were able to establish communication with the suspect and talked with one of the victims. After several hours, the suspect agreed to come out, but then tried to steal the victim’s car and escape from the garage. SWAT was prepared for this and immediately entered the home to stop the suspect. The two victims were rescued inside the residence and were not injured. Johnny Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon/Public Servant, 2 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evading Arrest. Jerome Snyder was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail for Evading.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Held Hostage#Swat
101.9 The Bull

Another Insane Standoff in Amarillo, Man Arrested

It seems that standoffs in Amarillo are becoming a regular occurrence. The latest Amarillo standoff took place on Monday, June 20th at 7:02 PM. Potter County Deputies along with the Amarillo Police Department saw two suspects running away from a stolen pickup. One of the suspects, later identified as Johnny Allen, was carrying a handgun. Allen broke into a home on the 1900 block of North Adams.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 indicted on charges related to distribution and possession of meth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division Wednesday, two people were indicted on multiple charges related to the distribution and possession of methamphetamine. Court documents state that on an unknown date up to about November 2021, Roy Ambre Jones […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: 2 women held hostage in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said two women are being held hostage in north Amarillo. Monday evening, APD said officers were attempting to stop a stolen car. A person ran into a home in the 1900 block of North Adams Street and police said two women are inside...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas resident dead in 4-wheeler crash near Carlsbad

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with New Mexico State Police released information regarding a fatal accident that occurred Sunday evening at the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area involving a Dumas resident. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded around 9:34 p.m. Sunday to a fatal off-highway vehicle crash at the […]
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Boulevard closed after semi-truck crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen by MyHighPlains.com crew at the scene, Amarillo Boulevard was closed Tuesday morning from South Roosevelt Street through South Woodland Street. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole and drew officials to respond. Crew in the area reported that officials from the Amarillo Fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened? Johnny Lee Baker Vanished 28 Years Ago

The Texas Panhandle holds many secrets and many disappearances that still make us scratch our heads. Today, the question still remains what happened to Johnny Lee Baker?. Baker was last seen on June 20, 1994, at his home. He called his son around 9:30 pm and after that, no one has heard from him since. His belongings were still in his home, his wallet, glasses, his clothes, and his car. The one thing that was missing was his garage door opener.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Father-Daughter Treasure Hunters Closing In On Massive Cache

At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
AMARILLO, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy