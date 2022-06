They are among the most, if not the most, recognizable landmarks in the entire Columbia Basin region. Yes, I'm talking about the bridges of Tri-Cities; the Blue and Cable. Thousands of people traverse across the bridges to get to work, school, doctors' appointments, gym visits and so, so much more. Without these bridges, Tri-Cities wouldn't be as interwoven and connected as it is. That being said, can't a man whine about them? So let's split some hairs!

