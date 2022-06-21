The best coaches in CS:GO history

Top Teamfight Tactics competitive players and content creators show off Patch 12.12 in a Twitch Rivals tag team event that will take place over the course of two days. A big shift in the Dragonlands meta is underway with the release of Patch 12.12. Scheduled to take place from June 22 to 23 is the Twitch Rivals Tag Team Set Seven event, showcasing streamers like k3soju, Goose, Kurumx, Escha, Emily Wang, and more. The tag team event starts at 3pm CT on June 22 and 23 on Twitch. Players can earn a piece of the $10,000 total prize pool while showing off their TFT skills via a reworked and rebalanced Set Seven meta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO