ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council advances hotel worker protection measure

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dgmu_0gHxxkRK00
Wilshire Plaza Hotel in Koreatown. | Photo courtesy of Chris/Flickr

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday tentatively adopted an ordinance that would require hotels to provide workers with personal-security devices to protect them from violent or threatening hotel guests while also extending minimum wage requirements to smaller hotels.

The proposal, which came to the council thanks to a petition drive that collected more than 100,000 signatures, was approved on a 10-3 vote, with Councilmen Joe Buscaino, Paul Krekorian, and John Lee dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the issue will return to the council next week for a final vote.

The “Workplace Security, Workload, Wage and Retention Measures for Hotel Workers” measure would require hotels to supply their workers with personal security “panic button” devices. Hotels with more than 45 rooms would also have to pay wage premiums when giving workloads that exceed specified limits and to get written consent from workers who work more than 10 hours a day. Exemptions would be given to hotels that demonstrate economic hardship.

The proposed ordinance would also extend the current minimum wage requirements that apply to hotels with 150 or more rooms to hotels with 60 rooms or more.

The council on Tuesday had the option of either adopting the proposal outright or submitting it to voters at the next citywide election. Lee asked his colleagues to send the matter to the ballot, saying he was uncomfortable with quickly approving a measure “that doesn’t provide any type of independent economic analysis” and might have an impact on the city’s transient-occupancy tax revenues. He said such matters “should be decided by a vote of the electorate, not by just turning in signatures.”

The majority of the council, however, disagreed. Councilman Kevin de Leon talked about his mother’s work in the hotel industry as he pushed his colleagues to approve the measure.

He called hotel workers “the backbone of our economy in the city of Los Angeles,” noting that many of them are immigrants, people of color and women.

“I know what this job does to people,” he said. “I know what it did to my mother, and I want to make sure that workers like her are treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”

Union members with Unite Here Local 11, who supported the petition drive, packed the council chamber and cheered with approval after de Leon’s remarks, breaking into a chant of “sí se puede.”

Similar hotel worker protections have already been approved in cities such as Long Beach, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Council panel backs ban on homeless encampments near schools

A Los Angeles City Council committee Thursday approved an amendment to the city’s sweeping law regulating locations of homeless encampments that would bar them within 500 feet of all schools. The amendment, which still needs the approval of the full council, would update Municipal Code 41.18, which prohibits sitting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obagi recall group reaches signature count in Redondo

Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council tentatively OKs healthcare worker wage hike

The Los Angeles City Council tentatively approved an ordinance Tuesday that would raise the minimum wage for people working at covered healthcare facilities in the city to $25 per hour. The “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, which was brought to the council through a successful petition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council approves law banning bicycle assembly on sidewalks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to prohibit people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way. A motion to have the ordinance drafted was introduced by Councilman Joe Buscaino and passed the City Council 10-4 on Feb. 8, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin opposed. Harris-Dawson said at the time that the potential law could have gotten him arrested as a child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County mattress company to settle false advertising claim

A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday. According to the complaint, although Walnut-based Resident Home LLC and owner Ran Reske repeatedly claimed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Krekorian
davisvanguard.org

AG Defends State Housing Law Allowing Subdivision of Single-Family Lots

Oakland, CA – In March, four Southern California cities filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that SB 9 is unconstitutional and asking the court to block the Attorney General’s Office from enforcing the law. On Wednesday, AG Rob Bonta filed an answer defending the...
PASADENA, CA
PLANetizen

A New Master Plan for the Los Angeles River

The North Atwater Bridge where it spans the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park. | Noah Sauve / Shutterstock. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a new master plan for the Los Angeles River earlier this month, to replace the Los Angeles River Revitalization Master Plan approved by the county in 2007.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

35th city gives crime-enabling DA Gascon a vote of no confidence

(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
EL MONTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Economy#Personal Security#Politics Local#La Council#Councilmen Joe Buscaino#The Workplace Security
outlooknewspapers.com

BWP to Tighten Water Restrictions

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power officials will issue stricter sprinkler restrictions near the end of this month after the city, like many across the state, failed to reach its water-use reduction goals. The more severe restrictions, described in stage...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank to Move to Stage III for Water Use Beginning June 27

With continuing drought conditions throughout southern California, Burbank will be moving to Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance starting June 27, 2022. While Stage III is active, outdoor watering is only allowed two days per week from April – October, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Attended hand watering is now allowed before 9 am and after 6 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Antelope Valley Press

Council OKs Joint Powers Agreement

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
HeySoCal

Challenger Hernandez expands lead over LA Councilman Cedillo

Community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez again widened her lead in her bid to unseat Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, while the race for Los Angeles city attorney saw a new candidate move into position to advance to the November runoff, according to updated election results released Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy