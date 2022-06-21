Cities with the most expensive homes in Los Angeles metro area

Despite recessionary fears, IE labor market continues to show strength. Throughout the pandemic the Inland Empire’s relatively affordable housing market has been a bright spot in the local economy and home price growth has outpaced more expensive neighboring areas. That affordability, however, has diminished in the face of today’s higher mortgage rates and in the context of elevated demand and extraordinarily high-priced markets across the state, according to an analysis released today by the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.
Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
WalletHub examined the largest cities in California, and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure. Each city’s scores in those categories was balanced with its budget per capita. If you have a high budget, and lower quality of life scores, you end up at the bottom of the list.
Las Tunas, Nicholas sparkle on Beach Honor Roll, but Malibu creek rates poorly on River Report Card. Malibu has received both good and bad news for its 32nd Heal the Bay Annual Beach Report Card and their 3rd annual River Report Card. Las Tunas County Beach and Nicholas Beach were two of just six Los Angeles County beaches that made the honor roll among the top 51 beaches.
The health insurance provider is consolidating its office space in the Los Angeles region and chose Long Beach for its central location and its "diverse" and "exceptional" talent pool, according to the company.
The post Blue Shield of California to bring over 1,000 jobs to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
June 23, 2022 - At a media briefing this afternoon, Dr. Paul Simon, the County Health Department's Chief Science Officer, pushed back the prediction for when transmission will reach the point of triggering new indoor mask mandates. Last week, the county had predicted that the 7-day cumulative hospitalization admission rate...
Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara in Oxnard, California, will debut this fall following a multi-million-dollar renovation. The Spanish Hacienda-style resort will be reimagined as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio...
250 residents in Long Beach, California will see stimulus payments each month worth $500 for 12 months. This is through a UBI program, which is similar to how stimulus programs work. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, and UBI payments are recurring. Many UBI programs started by cities or...
Pop-marta global entertainment company known for its art toys and collectibles, has opened its first US pop-up location in Costa Mesa. The 2,148-square-foot store at South Coast Plaza, features art toys that are designed and inspired by popular culture. The company has recruited a variety of designers, including Kenny, Pucky, Ayan, Kasing Lung and Skullpanda to launch thousands of creations that have resonated with customers, the company said.
Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.
The Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a Smart & Final Extra-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Woodland Hills, has sold for $24.5 million. The sellers, J Globo and SHWH, were represented by GTR Consulting Group Inc.’s Thomas Kim and William Shin. The buyer, comprised primarily of GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings, was represented by Joe Penich of KW Commercial.
Imagine having outdoor watering cut off completely and the water delivery to your house reduced to a mere trickle — enough to get it out of the tap, to flush and to take a weak shower. For about 20 water wasters in western Los Angeles County, this is their...
Los Angeles County’s City Council has set a very simple goal: They want to become carbon neutral by the time 2045 rolls around. As a result of this initiative, most residential and commercial gas appliances are going to be banned. While this is a wonderful choice when it comes to statewide sustainability, it could have some severe consequences for the food community.
Last Friday at Rhodes Park in San Dimas, California state senators, state assembly members and representatives at both the city and county level, along with members of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, Metro, and Metrolink board, gathered for a event to announce the 9.1-mile stretch of the project from Glendora to Pomona had reached 50% construction completion.
One of only eight homes on the Balboa Island community of Collins Island in Newport Beach has sold for $12.5 million, marking the first transaction for the neighborhood since 2020. The sale of the 3,500-square-foot 7 Collins Island is also a new record price for the community, according to data...
