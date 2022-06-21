ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Fresno metro area

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

www.thedesertreview.com

GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Several trees vandalized at Fresno Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

City of Visalia begins downtown rehabilitation project

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Quality Home Services can help you prepare for summer blackouts

Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts. We know blackouts will happen, so why not be prepared? Quality Home Services has products and services for all kinds of homes to keep you powered during balckouts.
FRESNO, CA
#Zillow#Stacker
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Fresno Man Now Recovering in Florida Hospital After Injuring Spine in Mexico

Update: Dante Goodwin, the Fresno man who recently suffered a spinal injury while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, is now recovering in the United States. According to those close to him, Dante safely traveled to Miami Memorial hospital late Wednesday night in Florida. There were no complications reported during his...
FRESNO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Are you eligible for a grant worth up to $17,500 to buy a home?

There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

More than 8,000 PG&E customers without power in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Almost a dozen people displaced by Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
FRESNO, CA

