Cities with the most expensive homes in Fresno metro area

Two reports published this week on real estate trends around the U.S. seem to have reached conflicting conclusions about what’s happening in the Fresno market, and what could come. Redfin News, the news arm of the Seattle-based real estate brokerage firm, reported Tuesday that Fresno is one of six...
Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
SANGER, Calif. — A ton of cars lined up for several blocks near Academy and 8th street in Sanger to fill up their gas tanks on Thursday. The stretched line curved into an alley from the nearest cross street just to make their way into a gas station with promotions, Gulf.
In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts. We know blackouts will happen, so why not be prepared? Quality Home Services has products and services for all kinds of homes to keep you powered during balckouts.
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A rare summer storm hit the Central Valley on Wednesday bringing rain, strong winds, lighting, and power outages. The outages are spread all over the Valley with the largest pockets in Clovis, Sanger, Selma, Parlier, Reedley, Squaw Valley, Tollhouse, and Dinuba. Many of the outages...
LINDSAY – The city of Lindsay and McDermont X are beginning the formal steps of hammering out a deal that will give McDermont’s owners the property they work in now, while relieving the city of the recreation behemoth. McDermont X’s lease from the city of Lindsay expires at...
On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
Update: Dante Goodwin, the Fresno man who recently suffered a spinal injury while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, is now recovering in the United States. According to those close to him, Dante safely traveled to Miami Memorial hospital late Wednesday night in Florida. There were no complications reported during his...
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno ‘s Mayor responded to a proposal by members of Fresno City Council to vote to raise salaries. The last time Fresno City Council voted in a 23% raise was in 2018, and previously in 2006. In 2018, KMJ reported that Councilmember Garry Bredefeld...
There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
In a quick and terse decision, the 5th District Court of Appeal responded to Adventure Church’s latest attempt to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre to the city of Fresno. The church has claimed it has the right to buy the theater and surrounding property based on at September 2020 purchase contract.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
Comments / 0