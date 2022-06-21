ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Where Was The Good the Bad and the Ugly Filmed?

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic 1966 Western ‘The Good the Bad and the Ugly’ follows the titular trio on a bounty hunt for a fortune. Set amidst the chaos of the wild west, the lives of “Blondie,” “Angel Eyes,” and “the Rat” become entangled when they each set off on the hunt for a...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

8 Movies Like Love & Gelato You Must See

With Brandon Camp in the director’s seat, the indie-tinted romance comedy movie ‘Love & Gelato’ doubles as a poignant coming-of-age saga. Based on the eponymous novel by Jenna Evans Welch, the narrative follows Lina, who comes to Italy to keep her mother’s last wish. She finds a family among strangers in Italy and two budding love interests. In the meantime, she struggles to find herself in the enchanting citadel. The movie conceals themes like family, romance, and identity. You may be on the lookout for similar outings; we have some suggestions bound to entice you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Love & Gelato’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like The Man from Toronto You Must See

Patrick Hughes of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard‘ fame directed ‘The Man from Toronto,’ the fun action-comedy movie. The robust premise turns the bromance genre on its head. Teddy is a screw-up, but at least he can help the police catch the notorious titular assassin by taking on his identity. However, a commotion unfolds in the airplane carrying Teddy as the real Man from Toronto descends to settle the score.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2022

Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for July 2022. While June marks the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the streaming premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the following month will be led by the finale of Ms. Marvel, the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three and Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
thecinemaholic.com

Review: Love & Gelato Has Freshness But is Afraid to Take Risks

My first thought after hearing the premise of ‘Love & Gelato’ was why they were remaking ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ (2003); it’s wonderful and perfect as it is. But Hollywood’s tendency to resurrect long-dead IPs notwithstanding, it turns out that ‘Love & Gelato’ is actually based on American author Jenna Evans Welch’s 2016 debut novel of the same name, which also serves as the first book in her ‘Love & Gelato’ series. Directed by Brandon Camp (‘Love Happens’), who also adapted Welch’s novel for the screen, the 112-minute-long film takes its audience on a breezy ride through the alleys of Rome in a predictable — and yet, thoroughly enjoyable — journey.
FOOD & DRINKS
thedigitalfix.com

The grim true story that inspired Eli Roth’s Hostel

Coming out in 2005, Eli Roth’s Hostel was part of a movement of gory horror movies. Filmmakers at the time across the United States, Asia, and Europe were pushing the envelope in terms of special effects, psychological storytelling, and dismembered limbs. Hostel was one of the more mainstream releases,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy