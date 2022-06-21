Where Was The Good the Bad and the Ugly Filmed?

With Brandon Camp in the director’s seat, the indie-tinted romance comedy movie ‘Love & Gelato’ doubles as a poignant coming-of-age saga. Based on the eponymous novel by Jenna Evans Welch, the narrative follows Lina, who comes to Italy to keep her mother’s last wish. She finds a family among strangers in Italy and two budding love interests. In the meantime, she struggles to find herself in the enchanting citadel. The movie conceals themes like family, romance, and identity. You may be on the lookout for similar outings; we have some suggestions bound to entice you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Love & Gelato’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO