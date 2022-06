This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax set a strikeout record and star in a road game at the Astrodome, plus the organization’s first no-hitter. On June 22, 1959, Koufax took the mound at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, throwing a complete game to earn a win as the Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-2. Koufax allowed 10 hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out 16, which set an MLB record for strikeouts in a night game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO