Sony & Honda Team Up To Build Electric Cars

By Car Pro
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst came Honda and GM -- now comes Honda and Sony. Hot on the heels of the April Honda-GM announcement to jointly develop affordable EVs, comes news that Honda is partnering up with technology giant Sony on a separate EV venture. The two companies say they plan to build "high-value-added electric...

