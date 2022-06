Florida State introduced seven of the incoming football players in their 2022 signing class to the media this past week and there are several distinct take-a-ways from the group ranked No. 17 in the nation. First, each of the players, including the freshmen, aren’t microphone shy. They field media questions with the same ease, candor and humor of the upperclassmen. And the second takeaway, which should validate what you already know, is offensive coordinator and line coach Alex Atkins is a treasure.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO