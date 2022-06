There’s a model — pretty, young, Asian, smiling — who appears, usually hiking, in every visitor publication in Hawaii. I had a running joke about how ubiquitous this model was with a former coworker when I was the editor for several visitor magazines in the Aloha State. We saw her everywhere, even in our own pages. When I saw this same smiling and hiking woman years later in a brochure in the Pacific Northwest, long after I'd left both the job and Hawaii, I laughed. I went to LinkedIn to message my old coworker a picture of the brochure I’d spotted her in, but soon realized his profile was inactive.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO