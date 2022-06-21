Person pooping in homeowners front yard

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after authorities say they found thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop in Prescott. The incident happened on June 22 along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. During the traffic stop, a...
Flagstaff Police are responding to a home in the 2500 block of N Center for an adult male that has been previously trespassed from the property. He is forcing entry into the home and yelling at his ex-girlfriend.
Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Fourth st and Route 66 at the Pawn Shop for a motorcycle that was just stolen. The motorcycle is a Black Kawasaki with license plate 5KJ-FMC. Last seen heading south on 4th st. The suspect is a white male, bald, wearing no helmet, a t-shirt, and a black backpack.
Flagstaff Police are responding to a home in the 2000 block of N Main St for an assault regarding a person that was bitten by a dog.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 616 N Beaver at the medical office for a subject making scene and yelling at the people inside. The suspect is believed to be armed based on previous contacts with officers.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 4910 N Highway 89 at Safeway for a Domestic fight between a male and a female in the parking lot. The male and female are chasing each other on foot.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 4185 E Huntington at the Shelter for a female that is saying she was bitten multiple times by another person inside.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 2601 E Huntington at Wal-Mart for a male threatening to follow people to their vehicles. He is described as an adult white male with a beard and baseball cap. He is wearing a backpack as well.
Flagstaff Police are responding to FMC for a patient that assaulted a medical staff member. Security has the man detained.
Flagstaff, AZ – On June 17, 2022 at approximately 2:25 PM, Deputies received a call for service for a suspicious person in the Cosninno area North of Flagstaff. This resulted in the arrest of an unidentified white male for possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges. The callers...
Flagstaff Fire and EMS are responding to the backside of the Emergency Room at FMC for a male that fell backward out of a medical transport bus from his wheelchair.
The City of Flagstaff will end its Museum Fire flood area sandbag efforts in the coming weeks throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. According to officials, residents are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible. Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty...
Pipeline Fire 70% contained 26,532 acres 6 miles north of Flagstaff, Ariz. Burning in grass, brush and pine. Haywire Fire 50% contained 5,575 acres 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park, Ariz. Burning in grass, brush and pine. Fire behavior. An increased chance of monsoonal moisture will occur in the fire...
Some monsoonal moisture was received across both fire perimeters yesterday but did not bring noteworthy rain. However, thunderstorms are expected to progress throughout the week, bringing more rain to the area. With the present cloud cover, higher humidity, and cooler temperatures, conditions are not expected to support fire spread. Some...
On 6/22/2022 at approximately 9:41 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a vehicle collision on South State Route 89, at Road 2 South. Reporting parties advised that the collision involved two vehicles and a bicyclist. When officers arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, in the intersection, blocking the southbound...
Flagstaff, AZ – June 18th, at 0945 hours, fire crews camped on FS 556 viewed a fire across Highway 89 and responded to contain it. The crew noted a dark-skinned native or Hispanic male at the origin of the fire. The individual fled on foot, east toward Cave Crater, when firefighters arrived on the scene.
With the increased risk of wildfires this summer in Arizona, some cities have either cancelled fireworks shows, or banned them all together. That includes the city of Flagstaff where they are putting on a laser light show. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy joins us for more.
More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
