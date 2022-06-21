ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We have lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence, Giuliani told Ariz. House Speaker Rusty Bower

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports on today's public hearing on the January 6th insurrection at...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony

The January 6th committee argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was no spontaneous riot but the culmination of a months-long attempted coup, with former President Donald Trump at the center of the conspiracy. Trump called former Attorney General William Barr a coward on social media after Barr disagreed with Trump’s assertions that the presidential election in 2020 was rigged.June 10, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: We are suffering through yet another anti-Trump smear

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers in Thursday's opening monologue the Jan. 6 committee's primetime hearing is a "TV smear campaign" against former President Donald Trump accompanied by the biggest Trump-haters on Capitol Hill. SEAN HANNITY: We have all three major broadcast networks, Fake News CNN, MSDNC, all happily...
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022.
POTUS
CNN

How Jared Kushner kept Donald Trump happy

Donald Trump's White House walked on eggshells, with everyone trying to find ways to keep the ever-irascible President happy and, by so doing, maintain their power within the administration.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump comes full circle with celebration of Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump seems to realize that the Jan. 6 committee, its evidence, and its presentations are a major public event. The former president also seems to have some understanding of how devastating the case against him is. As a New York Times analysis of last night’s primetime hearing explained, “In...
POTUS
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

