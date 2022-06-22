Pick-Your-Own Fruits and More at These NY, NJ, CT Farms This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When summer arrives, so does the bounty of vegetables at the farmer's market and our gardens at home. For people who love to store food, a pressure canner opens a world of possibilities outside of hot water bath canning, including low-acid vegetables like carrots, which need to be pickled for a hot water bath canner but can be processed without pickling in a pressure canner. Christina Ward, the Master Food Preserver for Wisconsin and author of Preservation - The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation, and Dehydration, says a little bit of planning and education can help make your home canning projects a success.

