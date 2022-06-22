ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Pick-Your-Own Fruits and More at These NY, NJ, CT Farms This Summer

By Leanna Wells
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer might be the perfect time to visit a farm or pick-your-own field with your family and friends. Farms around the region will grow a variety of fruits and vegetables for the season, and different fruits are available for the summer months. Whether you live in New York,...

www.nbcnewyork.com

