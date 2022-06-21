ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sir Elton John booed in Sunderland for reminiscing about first-ever gig in Newcastle

By Robin Perrie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SIR Elton John was booed in Sunderland — for mentioning a gig in their rival city.

The Rocket Man, 75, was telling his fans about his first-ever ­concert in the North East — at Newcastle’s City Hall in 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7UE6_0gHxWq6100
THE Rocker Man star, 75, was booed as he told his Sunderland fans about his first-ever ­concert in the North East — at Newcastle in 1971 Credit: PA

But some of the 30,000 crowd at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light began to boo — causing Elton to smile and apologise.

He said: “Sorry — I can’t help it.

"There was nowhere to play in Sunderland so I couldn’t help it.”

He then praised North East audiences, saying to cheers: “I will never forget the love and loyalty and kindness you have shown me over the years.”

Musician Michael Arnell, 60, who was in the crowd, said: “It was hilarious.

Newcastle is the rival city and there is no love lost between the two sets of football fans.

Elton would have known that because of his interest in football — but I suspect even he was taken aback by the reaction.”

The show was part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton’s last live concerts.

Comments / 12

Angel Jade Austin
1d ago

People are small and petty ..This musician a ledgenary performer was sharing some memories with an audience that may or may not have been around when he began his career .As we age we reflect that's what Mr.John was doing and sharing a connection that his audience should have embraced not critiqued and criticized .

Reply
20
Sandy Stone
2d ago

Shame on them. Sir Elton deserves love and respect. He’s one of the good guys.

Reply
15
Related
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminiscing
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Reportedly Shares Same Opinion As Father Prince Philip About Meghan Markle; What Did They Say About Prince Harry's Wife?

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne and late husband, Prince Philip, reportedly shared the same opinion about Meghan Markle. If it were up to the father and daughter, Prince Harry would not marry the former Suits actress. Princess Anne Sees Straight Through Meghan Markle Like Dad Prince Philip. TV psychic Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman who saved for six months to get a £250 tattoo of her late grandmother is left with 'awful' inking that looks more like Rod Stewart

A mother who spent £250 on a tattoo of her late grandmother has been left heartbroken because it 'looks more like Rod Stewart'. Sarah Jackson, 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, wanted a 'permanent reminder' of 'mother figure' Thelma Jackson, and so she booked to have a giant portrait of her inked on her upper arm at Creative Tattoo Warrington.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
528K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy