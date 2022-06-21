ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area sports roundup (6/21): Flying Eagles' Misurek picked for US camp

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

Misurek picked for U.S. camp

Annie Misurek has been selected to take part in the USA Nordic’s Fly Girls Camp for promising young ski jumpers which will be held July 5 at Steamboat Springs, Colo., and finish July 24 at Park City, Utah.

The 14-year-old Flying Eagle is one of six girls selected from across the nation. There will also be eight boys taking part in the Fly Guys camp. Misurek has been the leading Flying Eagles female jumper over the past several years. She won the Central Junior championship in 2021 and last season placed second in the Flying Eagles tournament at Mount Washington and had two top 10 finishes in the Nationals with several other high placings including a third at Ishpeming, Mich., and fourth at Chicago.

Rock the Waterfront this weekend

Rock the Waterfront featuring the RCU Classic run returns Saturday for its 28th time with the 10-k race beginning at 8 a.m., the 2-mile follows at 10 with children’s races starting at 11 with all beginning and ending at the RCU Building in Phoenix Park.

Another strong field of runners will leave over the RCU footbridge to the west side and taking new courses before returning. Defending champions from 2019 are Jed Dodge of Durand and Jody Oechsle, Eau Claire, in the 10-k and Andrew Pathos of Elk Mound and Heather Davel-Langreck of Neillsville in the 2-mile.

Registration and packet pickup will be held Friday at the RCU building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will continue Saturday at 7 a.m. Runners may register up to 30 minutes before their race. People may also be able to take part virtually. All proceeds will go to Chippewa Valley area veterans.

From staff reports

