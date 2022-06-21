ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Rescue centre ‘overwhelmed’ with people ditching their dogs due to cost of living crisis

By Richard Moriarty
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oag7n_0gHxWekX00

A PET rescue centre has had to reject unwanted dogs for the first time in 30 years after a cost of living crisis deluge.

The Carla Lane Animals in Need Centre said it faces “unprecedented” demand and has a waiting list for those wanting to give up their pet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI1SC_0gHxWekX00
The Carla Lane Animals in Need Centre has space for 40 hounds but now has a waiting list for those wanting to give up their pets Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The charity, based in Melling, Liverpool, has space for 40 hounds but said it is seeing the “impact of people buying dogs without realising the commitment involved and just wanting rid”.

Volunteer Kellie O’Shea blamed a "perfect storm" of lockdown purchases, cost-of-living increases, and "over-breeding" for them simply being "overwhelmed".

She added: “We’re completely full.

"It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.

"It’s heartbreaking but we cannot find homes quickly enough.”

She advised owners struggling to cope with their pet to contact animal charities for support.

She added: “Sometimes, just some basic training is all that’s needed to enjoy a lifetime’s companionship with your pet.”

Comments / 33

Bewildered
2d ago

Should be ditching their political party that put us in this mess instead of their beautiful children!! These babies deserve much much better!!

Reply
51
Susan-Hon
1d ago

are you serious!!!!! people when you get a pup it is for 15 years. you don't just throw them away when you can't take care of them

Reply(1)
25
hotcarmeldip56
1d ago

I guess they are not true pet lovers, I know times are hard for everyone, I have a little canine and really can not afford to feed him and sometimes I feel like doing the same thing but, when I look into those cute eyes my heart cannot permit it.

Reply(1)
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Dog#Cost Of Living#Charities
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
pawmypets.com

Police Decline To Help Dog Left Tethered To Owner’s Vehicle In Florida Heat

” Please shar3 and pass this story onto a friend or family member above!”. Most individuals know not to leave a dog alone in a hot vehicles and vehicle, yet there are always some people that uncommitted. Afterwards, some people look for every loophole when they ought to be caring about their pet’s wellness and well-being instead. A person in Florida really did not leave their dog captured in their car, yet rather, they left the puppy linked to their car deal with. The canine was required to rest on the hot black pavement below him.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
dailyphew.com

Kind Man Saves 950 Dogs That Were Abandoned And Left To Die

“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
ANIMALS
Nashville News Hub

Woman says she lost both her legs and was left fighting for her life after the stomach pain, which she thought was due to a bad period, turned out to be stomach infection which turned septic

The young woman initially believed that her stomach pain was due to a bad period. But, after experiencing extreme stomach pains, the 30-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that a stomach infection had become septic and was causing her complete organ failure. Unfortunately, she was left fighting for her life and was put in a medically induced coma for two weeks. The brave woman underwent a total of 28 surgeries and was in the hospital for a combined time of six months. She lost both her legs and all her fingers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
528K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy