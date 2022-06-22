Pride Month Town Hall: 'Unapologetically Us'

As New York gets ready for the Pride March this Sunday, we invite you to join us for a special town hall looking at the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

Join us for 'Unapologetically Us,' a Pride Month town hall hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato.

He'll be joined by local leaders and community members.

The guests include New York Congressman Ritchie Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Family Equality Stacey Stevenson and President and Executive Director at the Ali Forney Center Alex Roque.

Among their topics of conversation will be a discussion on the 'Don't Say Gay Bill,' and what the Supreme Court's potential decision on abortion rights could mean for gay rights.

At the forefront of the town hall will be the underlying message about being proud of who you are, despite setbacks and challenges.

