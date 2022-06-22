ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pride Month Town Hall: 'Unapologetically Us'

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GB8wz_0gHxUBQ000

As New York gets ready for the Pride March this Sunday, we invite you to join us for a special town hall looking at the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

Join us for 'Unapologetically Us,' a Pride Month town hall hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato.

You can watch the town hall here on ABC7NY.com, and on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

He'll be joined by local leaders and community members.

The guests include New York Congressman Ritchie Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Family Equality Stacey Stevenson and President and Executive Director at the Ali Forney Center Alex Roque.

Among their topics of conversation will be a discussion on the 'Don't Say Gay Bill,' and what the Supreme Court's potential decision on abortion rights could mean for gay rights.

At the forefront of the town hall will be the underlying message about being proud of who you are, despite setbacks and challenges.

The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku .

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Eagle

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosato
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Ritchie Torres
Person
Ali Forney
Person
Angelica Ross
The Staten Island Advance

‘You are welcome here’: Staten Island, NY pols react to Roe v. Wade decision, while mayor promises services to other Americans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York elected officials are calling for national action to combat the threat to female reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Conservative majority opinion of the Supreme Court prevailed on Friday, eliminating 50 years of precedence and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Nyc Pride March#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Racism#Eyewitness News#Abc7ny Com#Amazon Firetv#The Supreme Court#The Nyc Pride#Wabc#Abc 7#Abc News Live#Connected Tv Apps
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
openculture.com

The Oldest House in New York City: Meet the Wyckoff House (1652)

Most 21st-century Brooklyn public elementary schoolers have taken or will take a field trip to the Wyckoff House, a modest wooden cabin surrounded by tire shops and fast food outlets. The oldest building in NYC by a longshot, it was also the first structure in the five boroughs to achieve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
The US Sun

NYC Pride weekend starts with defiant Drag March amid fears Supreme Court will threaten LGBTQ rights after abortion ban

PRIDE weekend kicked off on Friday with the annual Drag March in New York City. The event was founded in 1994 by Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag, Brian Griffin, aka Harmonie Moore Must Die, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, after the main pride event banned drag queens, fearing backlash from their corporate sponsors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Superficial

Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy