As per a number of reports on Wednesday morning, there has been a coaching change in Florida. The Panthers have ultimately decided that Jack Adams finalist, Andrew Brunette is out and former Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice is in. It is the first time in NHL history that a coach who was just up for coach of the year was demoted in the same season and it suggests the Panthers were not at all happy about their early 2022 playoff exit.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO