Call of Duty: Warzone has a big problem: field of view. You can't adjust your field of view (or FOV) on console in Warzone, getting locked to the default 80 FOV, while you can freely adjust your FOV on PC which crossplays with console. Unfortunately, Warzone isn't getting a FOV slider on console, and what's more (and maybe worse) is that Warzone 2 might not get one on console, either. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about CoD Warzone's console FOV problem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO