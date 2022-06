Hockey fans in Edmonton that tuned into the 2022 Memorial Cup on Tuesday (June 21) may have felt some internal conflict. While they definitely would have preferred a better outcome for the Edmonton Oil Kings than a 4-3 loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes in Saint John, N.B., those same fans likely couldn’t help but be excited by the performance of the game’s first star, Cataractes forward Xavier Bourgault, one of the top prospects of the Edmonton Oilers.

