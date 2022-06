FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Goose Creek Market teamed up with Holtzman Propane and Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38, about half off the full price. “What we’re doing is we’re rolling back gas prices to $2.38 which is what it was about 18 months ago so January 2021,” said JC Hernandez, Virginia state director for Americans for Prosperity. “What we’re really trying to do here is we’re really trying to raise the awareness of inflation which is a major issue that we’re hearing from activists and people all across the commonwealth. Thankfully we’ve been able to do this and hopefully show some relief for folks.”

