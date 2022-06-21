Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During June 2022

Finding a good deal on a used vehicle isn’t terribly easy to do these days, thanks to the fact that global supply chain issues have led to large production cuts, which means that supply can’t keep up with current demand. As a result, used vehicle prices have set new records for months now, though there are signs that things are beginning to cool off a bit. The Ford F-150 has remained a solid value throughout, however, posting some of the smaller price increases of all used vehicles, which – along with its stellar reliability – has helped the pickup become a popular target on the used market and even win a best certified pre-owned award from Vincentric, though results vary greatly by region. Regardless, the latest data from iSeeCars indicates that the Ford F-150 was once again one of the top vehicles with the smallest price changes in May.

