NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened the Cordell Hull Bridge this afternoon, June 21. The bridge was deemed safe for travel at its current weight limit of 28 tons after minor repairs were made. Last week, inspectors concluded that what appeared to be a crack was simply corrosion on a steel member of the bridge.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO