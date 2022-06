SALT LAKE CITY — The beehive has been a symbol synonymous with Utah's community since the arrival of pioneers in the late 1840s. While Utah didn't officially adopt the beehive as its state emblem until 1959, the beehive first appeared in what was then Deseret all the way back in 1848, according to Utah History Encyclopedia. This design also appeared on the original state seal, designed when Utah became a state in 1896, and this history helped define Utah as the Beehive State.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO