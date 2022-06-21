ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace Garden Club looking for members

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountlake Terrace Garden Club is looking for members to assist in running the club and...

lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville’s Strawberry Festival back in bloom after a 2-year hiatus

MARYSVILLE, Wash., June 22, 2022 – After two years of pandemic challenges, Marysville’s annual Strawberry Festival came back in full swing this year. The festival is a week-long, family-oriented celebration that includes a market, carnival, and parade. A Marysville tradition since 1932, the Strawberry Festival has been bringing communities from all over the county together for nearly 90 years.
MARYSVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

PUD Introduces new squirrel mascots Zip and Zap

Thanks to input from customers and employees, Snohomish County PUD’s new squirrel mascots now have names: Zip and Zap. Next up, the utility will be working to bring Zip and Zap to life at community events and through publications and media. “Zip and Zap will allow us to share...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Oyster Po Boy wrap

Why cook? Scotty’s Food Truck is serving up amazing seafood in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Try their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, or this week’s special: Fresh Oyster Po Boy wrap (served open faced) with fresh fried Pacific oysters. It’s served on a warm pita with Scotty’s special tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato — and French fries on the side.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

10 best Fourth of July events and fireworks shows in Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — The past two years made it hard to go out with family and friends and celebrate important holidays, but with COVID-19 restrictions getting looser, the Fourth of July traditions are back in. Here are 10 of the best Independence Day events taking place in western Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Community invited to retirement party for Nita Lynn

PORT ANGELES – Long-time public servant and Executive Director of First Step Family Support Center in Port Angeles is retiring, and her colleagues are hosting a community party in her honor. Venita “Nita” Lynn has led the organization since its infancy for almost 40 years. She began her work...
PORT ANGELES, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Weed’em Out

Weed’em out is the slogan for the Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), and it is great to see growing awareness and actions to slow the spread of invasive weeds like shiny geranium and herb-robert. The hard truth is that much of the invasive plant removal work will only delay the invasion. The necessary step that doesn’t get enough attention is on page four of the NWCB field guide for Western Washington, “Developing and managing healthy plant communities that contain a diversity of native and non-invasive plants will help your landscape resist weed invasions, while meeting other land-use goals.”
STEILACOOM, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

AHS Class of 1952 holds reunion

Arlington High School’s Class of ’52 gathered on June 9 for their most recent class reunion to reminisce and meet up again with old friends. “I think it’s gone wonderful,” said Marie Nelson Tribon, organizer for the event. “For 70 years I think that we have a pretty good representation [of people here]."
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Former Northgate hotel now being used for homeless

(The Center Square) – Nearly a year after being purchased by King County for $41 million, a hotel in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood will now provide shelter for more than 130 homeless persons. The Extended Stay America Hotel in Northgate was bought in July 2021 as the eighth Health Through...
KING COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County announces nearly $500K in tourism grant opportunities

Snohomish Couty’s annual tourism small grant cycle – known as the hotel-motel small grant fund – is now open. Approximately $490,000 in tourism grant dollars are available for public and non-profit organizations to use for tourism marketing, promotions, and capital projects. Historically, the average project allocation is $10,000, but ranges from $5,000 – $50,000.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County temporarily reopens emergency rental assistance program

Have you or a loved one been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? The Snohomish County Emergency Rental Assistance Program has temporarily reopened to accept new applications through 211. The program has limited funds and assistance cannot be guaranteed. For more information, visit snohomish-county-coronavirus-response-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/emergency-rental-assistance. The county also provided the following...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
liveineverett.com

Petrikor, Modern General Store: Every Thing Is Beautiful

Wonderful news, friends. Downtown Everett just got a great upgrade: Petikor is officially open. In case you’re wondering about the name … ‘Petrichor’, is defined as “the earthy smell created when rain hits the dry ground.”. ‘Petrikor’, the new store in Everett, as they share...
EVERETT, WA

