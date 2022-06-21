Mountlake Terrace Garden Club looking for members

Weed’em out is the slogan for the Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), and it is great to see growing awareness and actions to slow the spread of invasive weeds like shiny geranium and herb-robert. The hard truth is that much of the invasive plant removal work will only delay the invasion. The necessary step that doesn’t get enough attention is on page four of the NWCB field guide for Western Washington, “Developing and managing healthy plant communities that contain a diversity of native and non-invasive plants will help your landscape resist weed invasions, while meeting other land-use goals.”

