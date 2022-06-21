ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Murder Defendant Arraigned, Scheduled for Trial

dcwitness.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Chase, was arraigned on first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior conviction charges. According to court documents, the Metropolitan Police department was called...

dcwitness.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dcwitness.org

Homicide Defendant Enters Plea Deal in 2021 Case

A homicide defendant accused of murdering a 27-year-old man pleaded guilty on June 23 to second-degree murder while armed. On July 21, 2021, Rondez Tibbs entered a convenience store on Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, according to court documents. He approached 27-year-old Malcolm Johnson and attempted to take a cross body bag from him which led to a struggle between Johnson and Tibbs. Surveillance video shows Johnson fighting off Tibbs and, in the midst of the fight, Johnson’s handgun went off. Both individuals in the fight were shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Takewondo instructor arrested, charged with raping a 13-year-old in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Taekwondo instructor has been arrested in Alexandria for allegedly raping a 13-year-old. Authorities charged 29-year-old Trulynd Hall with rape Thursday after an investigation by the Alexandria Police Department's Special Victims Unit. While investigators have not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with other children, Hall instructed Taekwondo...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dcwitness.org

Defense Discusses Plans to Test DNA Evidence Ahead of Homicide Trial

A defense attorney discussed his plans for testing DNA evidence in a homicide trial set to begin in April of 2023. On Feb. 24, 2019, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Safari DC Lounge, located on the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW for an alleged fight. Two people, one of which was 30-year-old David Brandon, were brought to a local hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after. The other victim survived and Brandon Randall, 34, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in relation to the homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Kenneth Ravenell Sentenced To Nearly 5 Years In Prison For Money Laundering Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was convicted last December after a 16-day trial. Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It is estimated that he laundered over $1 million using his law firm’s bank accounts. Prosecutors contended that Ravenell also used his firm’s resources to arrange payments to attorneys hired to represent other members of the conspiracy, and to make investments on behalf of a client who was a drug trafficker. Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding. Attorney Joshua Treem and Sean Gordon, a private investigator who worked for Ravenell, were acquitted of charges including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding. Ravenell’s sentence will followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Charged in Connection With Red Roof Inn Homicide

Two adult males are in custody following a homicide that occurred in a Rockville motel. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Montgomery County 1st District and Rockville City Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Shady Grove Rd., at the Red Roof Inn, for the report of a shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Officers involved in deadly shooting not to be prosecuted

Editor’s Note: The above video is from January 2022 after the Maryland Attorney General’s Officer released footage of the shooting that took place in 2021. BALTIMORE (DC News Now) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said that four Montgomery County police officers who were involved in a deadly should in December 2021 will not face […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide victim identified, two suspects charged

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a man late Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road in Rockville. Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Virginia and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have both been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related charges. Both are being held without bond. Montgomery County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena, of no known address.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arraignment#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police#Chase#Dc Superior Court
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Leon Harris Sentenced After DUI Arrest

News4 anchor Leon Harris was sentenced to jail time and probation on Tuesday after he was arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. A Montgomery County, Maryland, district court judge sentenced Harris to one year with all but 10 days suspended, meaning he will have to spend 10 days in jail, at most. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Man Shot and Killed at Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Rd

On Wednesday, June 22, at approximately 11:30 pm, Montgomery County Police and Rockville City Police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road for the report of a shooting. Officers found one adult male victim shot who was pronounced dead at the scene. RCPD noted that “Due to the seriousness of victim’s injuries the MCPD Major Crimes Unit will be taking over the investigation of this case.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide on 14th Street, NW

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on 14th Street, Northwest on June 19. At approximately 8:48 p.m., officers were called to shut down a large event that was happening at a location on 14th Street, NW. Upon arrival, officers located five people, including 15-year-old Chase Poole; an...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy