Monsoon season began June 15 and is starting with a bang!. Active weather is impacting states across the Pacific Southwest, with a solid line of storms moving through the eastern parts of San Diego County as of Wednesday afternoon. Some moisture has moved west of the mountains, giving places like Poway 0.17" of rain and Escondido 0.07" as of 2:30 in the afternoon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO