No Recusal in Samantha Markle v. Meghan Markle

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
 2 days ago
From Markle v. Markle, decided today by Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell (M.D. Fla.); seems quite correct to me (see here for the substantive issue in the case):. In this action, Samantha Markle sues Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, for defamation and injurious falsehood. She now seeks the undersigned's disqualification under 28...

Reason.com

