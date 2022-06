EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for tips as to who may be providing LSD to minors downtown. June 16 was a busy day for the Downtown Team, said Eugene Police. At around 2:00 p.m. reports were made about a 14-year-old female juvenile harassing people, jumping in front of LTD buses and running in and out of businesses. She had taken LSD and was transported to a local hospital.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO