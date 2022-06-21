ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Offset Looks Buff As He Goes Shirtless At Waterpark With Cardi B & Daughter Kulture

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6ISM_0gHwxu1b00
Image Credit: Courtesy of American Dream/MEGA

Cardi B, 29, followed up a joyful Father’s Day post with another equally as joyful one to her Instagram story. The rapper took to her Instagram story to share several clips of her and her husband Offset, 30, enjoying a day at a waterpark with their daughter Kulture, 3. The Migos member was shirtless and looked buff in only black shorts as he slid down one of the slides with his mini me, in one clip, and the duo even shook their hips during a little dance after they landed to show off their excitement.

Little Kulture had two pigtails in her hair and wore a blue bodysuit with floaties over her as she splished and splashed throughout the fun water-themed activities. She was all smiles most of the time and even yelped with joy at one point, as she kept cool in the indoor location. Offset also looked as thrilled as could be as he followed his little girl’s lead and took in the memorable moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYseG_0gHwxu1b00
Offset and Kulture at the waterpark. (Courtesy of American Dream/MEGA)

Cardi, who watched from the sidelines most of the time as Offset and Kulture took on the water slides, looked gorgeous in a long green patterned dress. She also rocked long blue nails and accessorized with sunglasses as her hair was down. She kept flashing smiles while watching two of the most closest people in her life making precious memories together.

Cardi’s latest videos come after she shared sweet videos of her surprising Offset on Father’s Day. The doting wife and four of his five kids presented him with a delicious-looking breakfast in bed before he went downstairs to more surprises that include Father’s Day balloons and gifts. The proud parent hugged each kid who handed him a gift and read the cards out loud before he expressed appreciation.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi and Offset share their nine-month-old son Wave together. The “Bodak Yellow” creator has recently shared some awesome posts featuring her hubby and youngest child as well. One of them included a video that showed the tot kicking his legs and dancing as his loving dad held him and laughed before giving him a kiss.

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterpark#Buff#Migos#Bardi News
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama in This Super-Sweet Photo

Click here to read the full article. Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is not only a fashionista like her mama, but she’s already looking so much like her superstar mom! On June 9, Mai posted a super-sweet photo that you can’t help but smile at featuring her and her growing daughter. She posted the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Me and Coco went live on YT for the first time. I think Mama Mai might need a new job 🤣🤣🤪.” The talk show host added, “Watch & subscribe in link in bio ❤️ @hellohunnayshow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy